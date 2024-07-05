“The humanity in this show…it touches your heart,” noted UNO’s Hal France in a speech after the show.

UNO Summer Musical Theatre Academy (SMTA) presents “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” a production that is not one to miss.

The academy program trains and teaches Nebraska high school students from across the state the ins and outs of professional theatre. With an all-professional orchestra, Omaha native and professional faculty, and even Broadway workshops, the academy is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Students work long hours, only rehearsing for five weeks before they put on a production for all of Omaha—and make it look effortless in the process. Just as Elle Woods said, “What, like it’s hard?”

This year’s production, “Legally Blonde The Musical,” follows the same determined and peppy Elle Woods fans know from the 2001 film sensation, but this time, live onstage and with a bit more singing—and the requisite snap.

Kailee Bowman, who played Elle Woods, portrayed the pink icon perfectly as she took the audience through the storyline. Comedic peaks landed solidly courtesy of Brayden Simpson, who played professor Callahan, Yasmin Espinoza as Paulette Bonafonté, the Greek chorus of sorority sisters, and the cast members who portrayed various comedically gold roles.

The show includes lots of intricate choreography into which the cast put great energy and attitude. The show’s ensemble members were impressively versatile with their character choices and different scene portrayals. Director Vincent Orduna spoke about the ensemble’s strength, pointing out that they used an ensemble track meaning each member played at least three roles, some even four. Not one role was lost within the show.

The versatile and creative set design, created by UNO’s Adam Whittredge and built by students, took the audience to the perfect pink Malibu paradise and argyle coated Harvard halls.

On Monday, July 8th, the cast will take their final bows onstage at the Gene Leahy Mall Performance Pavilion for a free public show. This reviewer knows “What You Want”, and it is to catch this energetic, well built, and overall stunning production.

To learn more visit events.unomaha.edu/event/unotheatre-summer-music-theatre-academy-presents-legally-blonde-the-musical