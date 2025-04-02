At first glance, the set seems quite simple. Mostly in tones of black and gray, the one-man performance may look slow or monotone. But the reality is quite the opposite.

Christian Negron glows on stage in the Bluebarn Theater’s production of The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me. Not only is the spotlight physically shining on him, but the portrayal of his character at different points in his life are poignantly highlighted. As the story transitions the main character from birthday to birthday, and rite of passage to rite of passage, Negron’s inflections and mannerisms keep perfect meter with them.

The mixture of comedy and heartbreak is breathtaking, ushering audiences into laughter through tears and vice versa.

The audience becomes another character, which director Susan Clement expressed she was eager to see during the show’s run. As most of the dialogue is delivered directly to the audience rather than having another cast member on stage, the emotions of the story become something the audience actively participates in. These emotions focus on what it is like to experience the humanity of yourself and others, battling the internal and the external all at once.

The AIDS crisis was a testament to the attitudes and resilience of queer people and their allies, but cannot be treated as ancient history. The incorporation of the AIDS quilt into the lobby of the theater showcases this well. The two sections of the quilt feature the names of people who were incredibly loved, and their fight for that love will not be forgotten. This production of The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me proves exactly that.

The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me runs Thursdays to Sundays through April 19. Tickets are $42 general admission, with a $4 discount for those in the military, educators, or health care workers. Visit bluebarn.org for more information.