From the Editor: Envisioning the Good Life for Business | By Jim Vokal

Nebraska’s future is shaped by the decisions we make today. As leaders, we have the opportunity to propel our state forward through education, advocacy, and strategic execution. So, when I was approached to fill this space on a regular basis, I was both honored and intrigued. The respect I have for this publication and its readers is immense, and I do not take the opportunity for granted.

For those who do not know my background, I have a foundation in business and corporate banking, and got the public policy bug after spending eight years on Omaha City Council. That public service continued for five years on the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, and through other community interests. In 2012, I was asked to lead the Platte Institute, and I have been its chief executive officer for over a dozen years.

Many of you may be asking yourselves what the Platte Institute is, and what this guy is going to talk about in each edition. Well, they are intertwined for sure. The Platte Institute is a statewide economic policy think tank. Our mission is to eliminate barriers to growth and opportunity in Nebraska. We envision a state where Nebraskans have the freedom and opportunity to achieve their Good Life, Nebraska’s own version of the American Dream.

The policies we enact in Nebraska have real consequences for our daily lives. Often, government policies impose barriers that make it harder for Nebraskans to succeed. These obstacles may limit career choices, levy unfair taxes, or spend taxpayer money without transparency or public input.

The cost of these barriers is much greater than dollars and cents. When Nebraska unjustly limits opportunity, it can cost our state and communities their future vitality.

For Nebraska to be a place where everyone can live their Good Life, there must be a constant voice that unites Nebraskans around policies that enhance economic freedom and enable more people to build a future in our state. That is why the Platte Institute exists.

Because so many of the policies we try to advance are economic in nature with the goal of improving the economic climate in the state, you can imagine the interest in our work by the business community and entrepreneurs. Our main areas of focus are improving the tax and regulatory environment, increasing our workforce and government transparency. In addition, we strive to be the policy voice of the key industries that drive our state’s growth and economy. In general, we are driven by the regional competitiveness of the state and the barriers that hold us back.

In 2023, we championed the largest tax package not only in the state’s history, but it was the largest in the county that year, bringing Nebraska’s uncompetitive income tax rate down to 3.9% over five years. Last year, our team eliminated barriers that prevented out-of-state workers with a necessary state license to come to Nebraska and work immediately without having to start over with their education and credentialing.

Moving forward in this column, the conversation will not be on the Platte Institute, but rather the economic trends, workforce solutions, and policy challenges we face as a business community and as a state. I hope my insight leading the Platte Institute provides me with the foundation to give you valuable information that increases your awareness on what drives our state’s economy and how we are positioned in comparison to growing states in the region.

Once again, I am thankful for the opportunity extended by the B2B leadership and I look forward to our future conversations. I am passionately driven each day to make our state a better place to work, live and start a business. My hope is to share that passion with you via the solutions and information that will have meaning in your daily lives and businesses.

READ THE NEW ISSUE HERE: