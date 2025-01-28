When it comes to growing a business, family roots and a community focus can make all the difference. That’s been the story of Stahla Services, an Omaha-based company founded in 2014 that specializes in luxury restroom and shower trailers.

What started as a small operation during Grant Stahla’s college years has grown into a trusted provider for events, construction projects, and businesses across Omaha and beyond. From day one, Grant and his wife, Erin, have prioritized family values, quality service, and giving back to the community that shaped their journey.

How It All Began

In 2014, Grant Stahla was a student at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln when the idea for Stahla Services first came to life. At the time, portable sanitation wasn’t known for its upscale options, but Grant saw an opportunity: to bring clean, comfortable, and high-quality restroom solutions to events and businesses.

Starting small with a trailer and a big vision, Stahla Services began to take on events like weddings and local festivals. By 2016, the company had expanded its fleet and developed a reputation for reliability and excellent service.

“From the start, it wasn’t just about renting trailers,” Grant says. “It was about solving a problem for people—whether they were hosting a wedding, managing a construction site, or coordinating disaster relief. We wanted to make the experience seamless and comfortable.”

Growing with the Community

Over the past 10 years, Stahla Services has supported some of Omaha’s most iconic events and projects. From the College World Series to construction crews working on Omaha landmarks, the company has been a behind-the-scenes player in helping the city grow.

The family-owned focus has been central to this growth. Erin Stahla joined the business full-time in 2022, helping the company scale operations while staying true to their values.

“Being family-owned means we’re hands-on, and we care about the details,” Erin explains. “We know how important it is to get things right for the people who depend on us.”

Why Stahla Services Stands Out

In an industry that’s often overlooked, Stahla Services has redefined expectations. Their restroom and shower trailers offer a level of comfort and cleanliness that stands out, with features like:

• Climate Control: Air conditioning and heating for year-round comfort.

• Clean, Spacious Interiors: A far cry from traditional porta-potties.

• Reliability: On-time delivery and service for events of all sizes.

For Omaha event organizers, construction managers, and business owners, Stahla Services is more than a vendor—it’s a partner.

Family, Faith, and the Future

At the heart of Stahla Services’ story is a deep commitment to faith, family, and community. Grant and Erin’s mission goes beyond business success—they aim to make a meaningful impact, whether by supporting local events or giving back through charitable work.

As they look to the future, the Stahlas are focused on continuing to grow their business while remaining rooted in the principles that brought them to this point.

“Omaha has given us so much,” Grant says. “We’re grateful to serve this community, and we’re excited for what’s ahead.”

Supporting Omaha, One Project at a Time

From weddings and festivals to construction and disaster relief, Stahla Services has become a trusted name for clean, high-quality restroom solutions. As a family-owned business, its focus on service, community, and innovation has helped it grow alongside the city it calls home.

If you’ve attended a big event in Omaha recently, there’s a good chance you’ve experienced Stahla Services firsthand—even if you didn’t know it.

Visit Stahla Services to learn more about their story or how they can help with your next event or project.