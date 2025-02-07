Wallows launched into 2025 with a bang, dropping a new single and kicking off the Model and More tour, their biggest global tour to date, right here in Omaha. The Astro Theater played host on Feb. 6, giving fans the first taste of what’s next, in what is sure to be another high-energy run.

The trio—vocalists/guitarists Dylan Minnette and Braeden Lemasters along with drummer/guitarist Cole Preston—crafted their third album, Model, with live performances in mind, leaning into a more experimental and vulnerable sound. That emotional depth felt right at home onstage as the band delivered lyrics that clearly struck a chord with this crowd.

Hours before taking the stage, Wallows amped up the excitement further with the surprise announcement of More, a brand-new EP set to drop March 28. Before Wallows took the spotlight for the night, opener Deb Never gave a captivating performance of her own. The indie artist and her band kicked off the show with the dreamy “Say,” continuing with a mix of atmospheric tracks as their set progressed.

The show charged forward as “WALLOWS” suddenly projected across the stage. The opening notes of “Do Not Wait” rang out moments later, the sound sending the audience into a frenzy as the band members’ silhouettes emerged. The crowd erupted when the curtain finally fell, and Wallows kicked into high gear with “Your Apartment,” flipping the energy from calm to chaotic.

Dylan declared it would be “the best night ever” with excitement in his voice, sharing that it was Wallows’ first time in Omaha—and the crowd was already proving to be worth the wait. “At Wallows shows, we really love movement and energy,” he said. He urged the crowd to give it their all, and the audience responded with a surge of enthusiasm that made one thing clear: Omaha was all in.

He braved the pit for the first time during their third song, “Anytime, Always,” but it wasn’t the only time he jumped into the crowd—during “OK,” Dylan ventured in once more, handing the microphone over to a fan who belted the bridge with reckless abandon.

Braeden wasn’t afraid to take charge either, his presence not confined to the stage—he ventured throughout the entire venue during “Going Under,” weaving his way through the sea of fans and sharing unforgettable moments up close. The entire band, including their three supporting musicians on keys, guitar, and trumpet, kept the energy high, exchanging smiles and banter with each other and the audience.

The crowd went especially wild during songs like “Scrawny,” “Bad Dream,” and “These Days,” which had fans jumping in sync, their voices rising with each chorus. Still, nothing compared to the intensity of “Pleaser” and “Calling After Me,” where the venue nearly shook with enthusiasm.

The loudest moment came as the band said goodnight and dashed offstage, only for the crowd’s deafening cheers to pull them back for an encore. As “Are You Bored Yet” began, the band let fans take over for an unforgettable sing-along.

Dylan revealed their decision to switch their final song purely because of Omaha’s liveliness. What could have been a quieter moment turned into the chaotic joy of “I’m Full,” as the night wrapped up in the most fittingly explosive fashion. From start to finish, Wallows delivered pure indie-rock bliss.

It’s undeniably exciting for Omaha to set the tone for a Wallows tour of this magnitude—now the rest of the world is next.

For more information about Wallows, visit wallowsmusic.com.