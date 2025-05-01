This is our latest Omaha Today Newsletter. Susbcribe here to get this delivered to your email every Monday and Thursday morning.

Omaha’s Tulip Festival at Nelson Produce Farm enters its final weekend.

Cinco de Mayo Taco Fest brings unlimited tacos, margaritas, music, and more to support an area nonprofit.

Warhorse Casino’s new expansion adds hundreds of slots and jobs, as well as two new restaurants, to its Omaha location.

The Cannabis Factory opens a new location in a former fire department building.

Discover hidden gems with our six-stop local guide for the perfect no-passport-needed staycation.

Plan your weekend ahead with our upcoming events list—don’t miss out!

Tulip Festival is in Full Bloom!

TheNelson Produce Farm’s Tulip Festival, which refers to itself as “Nebraska’s #1 Spring Event”, is entering its final weekend of the year. Visitors can stroll through vibrant tulip fields, enjoy farm-fresh food, shop local goods, and let the kids play. It’s a perfect spring outing just northwest of Omaha. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

Omaha’s Tastiest Fundraiser Returns Friday

The third annual Cinco de Mayo Taco Fest is serving up unlimited tacos from the area’s most exclusive trucks, house-made margs, live music, raffles, and more, all to support Whispering Roots, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing healthy, fresh food, nutrition education, innovative agriculture techniques, and STEM education to students and residents in underserved communities. Check out Tay Westberry’s sneak peek for Omaha Magazine here.

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHTS

Moose Roofing: Omaha’s Trusted Roofing Experts*

Photo Provided.

Moose Roofing has been a trusted name in the Omaha roofing industry since 1996. As a family-owned and operated business, we bring over 30 years of industry experience to every roofing project. We specialize in complete roofing solutions for both residential and commercial properties, offering everything from emergency repairs and hail damage fixes to full roof replacements and gutter cleaning.

Our mission is simple: protect Nebraska homes and businesses with top-tier roofing solutions. With a dedicated team of highly trained project managers and technicians, Moose Roofing ensures that every job is completed with precision, professionalism, and care. We pride ourselves on doing the right thing—going above and beyond to meet homeowner needs while guiding them through the often-confusing insurance process.

At Moose Roofing, we believe in educating our clients. Whether it’s a storm-damaged roof or a full replacement, we provide clear, honest information so you can make informed decisions. We want every homeowner to feel confident, even if they choose another company.

Our Omaha-based team uses cutting-edge technology and only the most durable roofing materials—capable of withstanding Nebraska’s unpredictable weather, from heavy snow to harsh hailstorms. And we never cut corners. Every project is completed efficiently and to the highest standards, ensuring your new roof will last for decades.

From roof diagnostics and attic ventilation to leak repair, Moose Roofing offers comprehensive services with your safety and satisfaction at the forefront. Your home is more than a building—it’s your refuge. Let Moose Roofing help protect what matters most.

Ready to upgrade your roof? Moose Roofing is here to help—call us today! 402.763.4851

Learn more here.

Legacy That Goes Beyond Real Estate

With a deeply rooted history, NP Dodge continues to flourish as Omaha’s largest full-service real estate business. The legacy extends beyond land and community development through its work with local civic and charitable organizations. NP Dodge agents are committed to honest effort, perseverance, a willingness to innovate, and confidence in the future.



Learn more here. Counseling with a Vision for Partnership

The vision of Counseling Connections & Associates is to partner with clients to guide and empower them through life’s challenges. Their group of independently contracted clinicians offer outpatient mental health services to all ages and provide counseling, psychotherapy, chemical dependency evaluations, addiction treatment, and medication management services.



Learn more here.

Omaha Casino Opens Expanded Facility

The Warhorse Casino in Omaha officially opened its new expansion last week. The project includes 400 additional slot machines and a smoker’s room. Two restaurants opened, including Nebraska Ale House which serves casual dining classics like burgers and sandwiches and features Omaha Steaks angus ribeye and prime rib. The casino employed 350 people already but hired an additional 130 as part of the expansion. Learn more here.

The Cannabis Factory Opening in Former OFD Hazmat Facility

The Cannabis Factory plans to open soon at 3434 South 84th St. in a building that was once the Omaha Fire Department’s hazmat facility. It was more recently a Midwest Medical Transport Co. location. The building is being renovated into a retail store as well as the company’s new headquarters, which will move from 1215 South 13th St. The Cannabis Factory has 21 locations in Nebraska and says it’s Nebraska’s number-one cannabis dispensary.

Explore More, Travel Less: Build Your Perfect Omaha Staycation with this Six-stop Itinerary

No passport? No problem. Omaha has everything you need for a staycation, packed with hidden gems and adventures—if you know where to find them. This six-stop itinerary will take you off the beaten path and show you a side of the city you’ve never seen, no plane ticket required. Check out our full itinerary here.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Thursday, May 1

Opera Omaha’s Giulio Cesare at Orpheum Theater | 409 S. 16th St. | This semi-staged production, accompanied by the acclaimed English Concert, explores love, power, and politics through a lush Baroque score and dramatic storytelling.

LSZEE – Night One (LSDREAM & CloZee) at Steelhouse Omaha | 1100 Dodge St. | LSZEE kicks off two nights of electrifying electronic music with LSDREAM and CloZee. Experience immersive bass, psychedelic visuals, and global beats.

Friday, May 2

American Mariachi at Omaha Community Playhouse | 6915 Cass St . | American Mariachi opens with a heartwarming story about defying tradition to form an all-female mariachi band. Set in the 1970s, the show features live mariachi performances in the Howard Drew Theater.

American Mariachi opens with a heartwarming story about defying tradition to form an all-female mariachi band. Set in the 1970s, the show features live mariachi performances in the Howard Drew Theater. The Backseat Lovers at The Admiral | 2234 S. 13th St. | Indie rock band The Backseat Lovers brings their electric set to Omaha. Known for their hit “Kilby Girl,” the band will play a mix of new tracks from Waiting to Spill and other fan favorites.

Friday, May 2 – Sunday, May 4

Junkstock 2025 Spring Edition | Sycamore Farms | It's a repurposed revival! Enjoy live music, food trucks, a kids zone, and dozens of "junk" vendors from around the U.S. Bring your pets and look for the aquamarine VW bus to take a selfie.

It's a repurposed revival! Enjoy live music, food trucks, a kids zone, and dozens of "junk" vendors from around the U.S. Bring your pets and look for the aquamarine VW bus to take a selfie. Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meeting | CHI Health Center | Visitors from across the globe will land in Omaha for Berkshire Weekend. Attending provides Berkshire Hathaway shareholders the opportunity to hear Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett answer questions in several sessions, and to connect with other company shareholders.

Saturday, May 3

Derby Day | Venues at The Granary | Get ready to dress to impress in your best derby attire and enjoy a day of exciting horse races, delicious food, and refreshing drinks. Whether you're a seasoned horse racing fan or just looking for a good time, this event is perfect for everyone.

Beth Hart | The Astro | Beth Hart is a powerhouse blues-rock singer-songwriter known for her raw, soulful voice and emotionally charged performances, with standout songs like "LA Song" and collaborations with Joe Bonamassa.

Sunday, May 4

Mother’s Day Tea Time | Le Voltaire | Celebrate the women who raised us with a little charm, a little china, and a whole lot of love. Treat Mom (or yourself!) to an afternoon of blooms, bites, and beautiful memories.

VFW Post 2503 Car Show | 8904 Military Rd | This family-friendly indoor/outdoor event is open to all ages and features great food, classic cars, and fun for the whole community. Whether you're showing off your ride or just enjoying the view, you won't want to miss it!

*sponsored content.