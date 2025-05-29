This is our latest Omaha Today Newsletter. Susbcribe here to get this delivered to your email every Monday and Thursday morning.

Taste of Omaha Makes Triumphant Return

This weekend finally marks the return of Taste of Omaha, the city’s premier food and entertainment festival! This vibrant event showcases Omaha’s diverse culinary scene with dishes from top local restaurants, live music across multiple stages, family-friendly activities, and refreshing drinks along the riverfront. Whether you're a foodie, music lover, or just looking for a fun weekend out, Taste of Omaha has something for everyone. The festival opens with entertainment at 5 p.m. on Friday and will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Learn more here.

La Vista Days Packs Year of Fun Into Two Days

Looking for something to do further west? Try La Vista Days, another festival happening on the opposite side of the metro. This Friday night, and all day Saturday, visitors can enjoy food trucks, games, a free concert by Ventura Blvd (with Women of Rock opening), a fireworks/drone show, and plenty of other activities. Learn more here.

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHTS

Welcome to Primo’s, Rooted in a History of Mexican Dishes

Photo Provided.

Primo's Modern Mexican Restaurant was started by three "primos" (cousins) who wanted to reawaken their family's recipes and bring back the taste of their family's delicious Mexican dishes. It all started with their Great Grandparents Luis and Carmen Rocha who were immigrants from Mexico. Their family gatherings were filled with home cooked Mexican food. These recipes have been passed down through generations and live on through Primo's, located in south central Omaha and Council Bluffs.

Learn more here.

M.U.D. is Dedicated to Being a Good Community Partner

As a customer-owned utility, Metropolitan Utilities District (M.U.D.) organizes an annual Heat the Streets Run & Walk for Warmth. This year, a record 1,055 participants took part in raising $175,828 for energy assistance programs, including the M.U.D. Home Fund, which helps households with financial hardships pay utility bills.



Learn more here.

Inspired by global adventures, Saro Cider brings the joy of travel back to Lincoln through craft cider. Each cider is named after a destination, capturing their wanderlust. Sip, explore, and discover where your Saro will take you—visit their taproom at 17th and N Streets.





Learn more here.

Lauritzen Gardens Opens $13 Million Play Garden

Photo Provided.

Lauritzen Gardens celebrated the grand opening of Sophia’s Play Garden on Monday. The new play area is located just outside the Visitor and Education Center. The botanical garden broke ground on the project in 2022. The $13 million, donor-funded project offers a variety of interactive, horticulture-related activities and play areas. The attraction is named in honor of the daughter of donors Polina and Bob Schlott.

Child Care Center Opens at 142nd and Q Streets

Little Explorers Childhood Enrichment Center has opened at 14245 Q Street. Locally owned by Tabitha and Justin Bauer, the licensed child care center serves children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old. An official ribbon cutting event is planned for June 3rd at noon.

Making a Hen-trance: The Chicest Chicken Coop on the Block

Consider Terry and Joanne Topolski the Omaha-area egg-sperts on urban chicken coop design. The couple custom-built and furnished a well-appointed home for their flock of pet chickens. What began with four Tractor Supply chicks has grown into a full-blown feathered paradise, complete with a custom-built coop designed for comfort, safety, and style. “I am an animal lover. If I have the means to do something nice for my chickens, I will,” Terry said. Read our full story here.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Thursday, May 29

David Spade at The Astro | 8302 City Centre Dr. | Actor and comedian David Spade brings his new “I Got A Feel For It” tour to Omaha. Dry wit, pop culture digs, and hilarious observations will be delivered in Spade’s signature Hollywood style.

Watercolor Flowers Workshop at Lewis & Clark Landing | 515 N. Riverfront Dr. | Get creative by the river at this free drop-in art class. Hot Shops artists will provide supplies and guidance to help you paint colorful floral scenes in watercolor. No experience needed—just enjoy a scenic morning outdoors.

Friday, May 30

Titanic The Musical at Omaha Community Playhouse | 6915 Cass St. | Opening night of this Tony-winning musical tells the emotional story of the RMS Titanic’s officers, crew members, and passengers.

Shane Gillis Live Tour | CHI Health Center | The highly-anticipated tour comes on the heels of Shane Gillis’ acclaimed Netflix special “Beautiful Dogs” which reached the Netflix Top 10 in five countries and spent two weeks in the U.S. Top 10 list.

Saturday, May 31

Rock The C: Featuring Vinyl Revival | Lake Cunningham | Vinyl Revival is a dynamic band from Kansas City, known for delivering a vibrant sound full of powerful rhythms, twin guitar solos, dynamic keyboards, and lush harmonies. With a passion for classic rock and a modern twist, they bring energy and excitement to every performance. Celebrate an exciting night filled with live music, delicious food trucks, and sweet dessert options.

Marty Morrison Quartet | North Omaha Music and Arts | Catch the Marty Morrison Quartet at NOMA — a Kansas City jazz powerhouse known for his sharp drumming, stage presence and mentorship. Expect masterful rhythms and a night of pure groove.

Sunday, June 1

An Evening with Cake | The Astro | Get ready for an electrifying fusion of creativity and urban expression at Bizzarre Bazaar, a one-of-a kind live outdoor spray paint event. The event will showcase the raw talent of local artists, each bringing their own distinct style, skill and technique to a temporary wall made of plastic wrap. Local artists will offer their work for sale.

Disney Pride in Concert | Holland Performing Arts Center | This family-friendly, multimedia production draws inspiration from Disney films and celebrates LGBTQ+ life, love, family, and perseverance through timeless songs and movie clips from the Disney songbook, accompanied by personal stories from the chorus.

