Today is Bring Flowers to Someone Day!

Omaha’s Tulip Festival at Nelson Produce Farm may have wrapped up a week ago, but flowers are still in full bloom in the Omaha area, just in time for Bring Flowers to Someone Day. One resident, Jamie Rohda of Harvest Home Flowers, is likely as busy as ever after turning a small garden into a thriving cut flower farm. If you’re growing your own flowers to bring to someone to celebrate, Rohda recommends understanding soil, timing, and the perfect conditions for each flower. “Soil health is everything. We work the land by hand, test it, and nurture it, because we know that healthy soil means better crops,” Rohda said. Read our full story here.

Bloodlines & Bootlegging: Uncovering Louise Vinciquerra’s Notorious Family Legacy

Some inheritances come wrapped in family albums and fragile heirlooms, but for actress Stephanie Kurtzuba, a different kind of legacy whispered its way through generations. Louise Vinciquerra, Omaha’s self-proclaimed “Queen of the Bootleggers,” built an empire in an era that tried to confine her to the margins. She defied expectations, scandalized polite society, and twisted headlines to her advantage, crafting a life of audacity and control. Her exploits, from tax-evasion courtroom dramas to gun-toting confrontations, cemented her place in Prohibition-era lore and family legend alike. Read our full story here.

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHTS

Construction Starts on Model House at Heartland of America Park

Omaha by Design is bringing something new to the Riverfront. From June to October, visitors can tour an Accessory Dwelling Unit, or ADU, at Heartland of America Park. The ADU is currently under construction just north of the Skate Ribbon. The City of Omaha has expanded zoning regulations to allow ADU’s in more areas, including recently passing an amendment to allow them in agricultural zoned areas. ADUs create additional housing on single-family lots. Designed by Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture, the Heartland Park ADU is a 600 sq. ft., one-bedroom, one-bathroom concept with two patios.

Today’s the last day nurses can snag a sweet deal at Betty Rae’s Ice Cream! In honor of National Nurses Week (May 6–12), Betty Rae’s has been offering nurses 50% off a regular scoop of any flavor. Just show your work ID or badge at the counter to treat yourself to some half-priced, handmade ice cream as a thank-you for all you do. This cool appreciation ends today, so don’t miss out on your well-earned dessert.

Learn more here.

Retail Rebel Opens First Nebraska Location

Retail Rebel, a discount shopping retailer, has opened its first Nebraska location at 8005 Blondo Street in Omaha. The store features two components—The Bins, a warehouse of hand-picked items sold at flat rates that drop daily, and The Auctions, a virtual platform where shoppers can bid on select items. Retail Rebel operates additional stores in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and soon Georgia.

Star-Spangled Solos: 15-Year-Old Guitarist Ashton Demers Strikes a Chord

From his first plastic guitar to playing in front of packed stadiums, Ashton Demers’ journey is one of passion, practice, and unwavering focus. At just 15, Ashton has traded in childhood games for power chords and solo riffs, becoming a go-to anthem performer for local college sports and dreaming of his next big stage. For Ashton, music is more than just a pastime—it’s a lifeline. “I love music. It’s one of the biggest parts of my life. Even before I played guitar, music has always made me feel better, no matter what else is going on.” – Ashton Demers Read our full story here.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Thursday, May 15

Small Business Resource Fair at Highlander Accelerator | 2112 N 30th St. | Entrepreneurs and small business owners can meet with over two dozen local resource providers offering free coaching, funding info, and networking. Drop by this open-house-style event to connect, learn, and grow your business in one convenient place.

Friday, May 16

Omaha Storm Chasers Star Wars Night at Werner Park | 12356 Ballpark Way | Baseball meets the galaxy at this themed night with costumed characters, themed games, and fireworks. Fans are encouraged to dress up and enjoy an unforgettable evening with lightsabers and hot dogs under the stars.

Megan Moroney at The Astro Amphitheater | 8302 City Centre Dr. | Country breakout star Megan Moroney headlines The Astro with heartfelt songs from her Am I Okay? tour. Fans of “Tennessee Orange” can expect a high-energy set with opener Charlie Worsham to kick things off.

Saturday, May 17

Aksarben Tirc Criterium Bicycle Race | Aksarben Village | Witness an exciting high-speed bike race, called a criterium, at the inaugural Aksarben Tirc (Crit Nebraska). A criterium is a bicycle road race with numerous laps on a short closed circuit. More than 500 top-notch cyclists are expected to ride the 1-mile loop exceeding speeds of 35 miles per hour in several separate races throughout the afternoon and evening.

Future of Rock Festival | Venues at the Granary | Experience a full day of live music, food, drinks, and family-friendly fun at the Future of Rock Festival. Celebrate emerging rock talent and connect with fellow music lovers through performances, vendors and community activities.

Fish Fest at The C | Lake Cunningham | Come out for a day of family fun at Lake Cunningham! Whether you're an avid angler or just looking to have some fun with the whole family, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Event highlights include free fishing (no permit required), a petting zoo, games and prizes, a self-guided kids fishing tournament, food and treats for purchase, and more.

Wiz Khalifa | The Admiral | Multi-platinum artist and cultural icon Wiz Khalifa brings his chart-topping hits and laid-back energy to Omaha. From breakout singles like “Black and Yellow” to global anthems like “See You Again,” Wiz’s career spans GRAMMY® nominations, Billboard chart-toppers and fan-favorite mixtapes.

