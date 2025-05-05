¡Feliz Cinco de Mayo! If you’re looking to enjoy some culture and local fun, here are a few festive happenings taking place today:

Mexican Food Truck Fiesta at The RiverFront (11 a.m.–3 p.m.)

A fleet of local food trucks will be parked at the Gene Leahy mall to serve up authentic tacos, tamales, churros, and more.

Cinco de Mayo Storytime & Craft at Learning Express Toys (11 a.m.)

Kids can enjoy a bilingual story, themed craft, and fun cultural exploration with local educators.

Looking for something bigger? Now in its 105th year, South Omaha’s largest Cinco de Mayo celebration takes place this weekend. The 3-day festival features live Mexican music, folkloric dancing, food vendors, carnival rides, games, and Nebraska’s biggest parade.Learn more here.