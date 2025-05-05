This is our latest Omaha Today Newsletter. Susbcribe here to get this delivered to your email every Monday and Thursday morning.
- Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with family-friendly events today and South Omaha’s beloved street festival this weekend.
- Hamilton opens at the Orpheum this week—don’t miss the most awarded musical of our time.
- The Real Zebos are chasing global fame and starting strong right here in Omaha.
- Two standout art exhibitions on display this month invite you to reimagine the Midwest and confront deeper cultural currents.

Cinco de Mayo in Omaha – Where to Celebrate
¡Feliz Cinco de Mayo! If you’re looking to enjoy some culture and local fun, here are a few festive happenings taking place today:
- Mexican Food Truck Fiesta at The RiverFront (11 a.m.–3 p.m.)
A fleet of local food trucks will be parked at the Gene Leahy mall to serve up authentic tacos, tamales, churros, and more.
- Cinco de Mayo Storytime & Craft at Learning Express Toys (11 a.m.)
Kids can enjoy a bilingual story, themed craft, and fun cultural exploration with local educators.
Looking for something bigger? Now in its 105th year, South Omaha’s largest Cinco de Mayo celebration takes place this weekend. The 3-day festival features live Mexican music, folkloric dancing, food vendors, carnival rides, games, and Nebraska’s biggest parade.Learn more here.
Hamilton Opens at the Orpheum: Here’s What to Know
Hamilton, the Broadway megahit by Lin-Manuel Miranda, opens at Omaha’s Orpheum Theater this week and runs through May 18. The show has earned 11 Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, and fan adoration for its powerful mix of hip-hop, history, and live theater spectacle. Whether it’s your first time or your fifth, this production continues to redefine what musical theater can be.




The Real Zebos Are Ready For the Big Stage
The Real Zebos aren’t just another indie band—they’re on a mission. The Omaha-based group has evolved from dorm room sessions to packed local shows. Frontmen Connor Brandt and Jordan Gaul are gaining steady traction, but setting their sights on something bigger.
“The more realistic goal is just to have a fanbase that can support us enough to go on a tour someday,” Brandt said. “We’re gonna be a little more rock ’n’ roll going forward.”Read the full story here.
In The Galleries This Month…
Alternate Plains – Nolan Tredway at Ming Toy Gallery (6066 Maple St.)
May 2–May 31 Artist Nolan Tredway transforms Ming Toy Gallery in Benson into a surreal world where the Great Plains are reimagined through the lenses of science fiction, cryptids, and speculative myth. Learn more here.
Undercurrents – Nathan Murray at The Union for Contemporary Art (2423 N. 24th St.)
May 17–June 28Lincoln sculptor Nathan Murray returns with a striking collection of ceramic works exploring race, identity, and intersectionality. Known for his life-like portraits, Murray’s work is both deeply personal and socially resonant. Learn more here.
Celebrating 75 Years of the College World Series on the Omaha Magazine Podcast
Host Gil Cohen sat down with Jack Diesing Jr., Chairman, and Lisa Diesing, Vice President of College World Series, Inc., to celebrate the CWS’s legacy in Omaha. In this episode, they reflect on 75 years of baseball tradition, the tournament’s deep roots in the city, and its massive economic impact. They also share what keeps fans coming back—and what’s ahead for Omaha’s signature sporting event.
Listen today on your favorite podcast platform:
Apple | Spotify | iHeartMedia | YouTube | Pandora | [All Platforms]
UPCOMING EVENTS
Monday, May 5
- WWE Monday Night Raw at CHI Health Center | 455 N. 10th St. | WWE’s televised extravaganza brings an action-packed evening of body slams, suplexes, and superstar showdowns. Fan favorites like Rey Mysterio and Rhea Ripley will battle it out in the ring amid pyrotechnics and drama.
Tuesday, May 6
- Nature Connects: LEGO® Bricks Exhibit at Lauritzen Gardens | 100 Bancroft St. | Take a family-friendly stroll through Lauritzen Gardens to see stunning sculptures created entirely from LEGO bricks. This interactive exhibit features artist Sean Kenney’s whimsical animal and plant creations on display throughout the museum. It’s a perfect family outing for LEGO lovers, open daily through May 18.
Wednesday, May 7
- Future Islands at The Admiral | 2234 S. 13th St. | Acclaimed indie synth-pop band Future Islands brings infectious beats and heartfelt vocals. Fans can expect to hear popular favorites like “Seasons (Waiting on You).”
- Hamilton Opening Night at Orpheum Theater | 409 S. 16th St. | The Tony-winning Broadway phenomenon finally arrives in Omaha! Hamilton reimagines the story of Alexander Hamilton with a diverse cast and a groundbreaking hip-hop/R&B score. Experience show-stopping numbers like “My Shot” and “The Schuyler Sisters.”
Thursday, May 8
- Arts For ME! Reception at KANEKO | 1111 Jones St. | Celebrate an inclusive art showcase at KANEKO’s opening reception for Arts For ME! – a student exhibition highlighting adaptive art programs in local schools. This free reception invites the public to view vibrant artworks created by Omaha high school students of all abilities and meet the young artists behind them.
- Arm’s Length & Prince Daddy and The Hyena at The Waiting Room | 6212 Maple St. | An evening of emotive rock awaits in Benson as Canadian emo band Arm’s Length joins forces with punk-rockers Prince Daddy & The Hyena. Fans of loud guitars and heartfelt lyrics will feel right at home.
Friday, May 9
- Dylan Scott (Country Till I Die Tour) at Steelhouse Omaha | 1100 Dodge St. | Rising country star Dylan Scott brings his Country Till I Die tour to Omaha for a boot-stomping Friday night. Known for chart-topping hits like “My Girl,” Scott will deliver a fun set of sing-along country anthems.
- Cinco de Mayo Omaha Festival on South 24th Street | 2323 L St. | South Omaha’s biggest fiesta kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with live Mexican music, folklórico dancers, carnival rides, and street food lining 24th Street. This 105th annual Cinco de Mayo celebration takes place through the weekend.
