. April’s Creighton Business Index dipped, with employment numbers falling to their lowest since November.

Warren Buffett Shocks Investors, Announces Plans to Retire

Last weekend’s annual shareholders meeting at CHI Health Center in Omaha was one to remember. On Saturday, legendary investor and Omaha icon Warren Buffett announced that he will retire at the end of the year, closing the book on a six-decade run leading Berkshire Hathaway. Buffett said that he will recommend to the company’s board that Vice Chairman Greg Abel should replace him. He also pledged to keep his fortune invested in the company.

President and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber Heath Mello acknowledged Buffett’s effect on the city in his statement over the weekend:

“Warren Buffett’s retirement marks one of the most extraordinary chapters in American business history. His impact on Omaha is truly immeasurable — not only as the visionary behind Berkshire Hathaway, but as a leader whose humility, philanthropy, and enduring commitment to our community have helped shape our city’s global identity. His legacy is unparalleled, transforming Omaha into a financial capital of the world and inspiring generations of business leaders,” he said.

Can’t-Miss Mother’s Day Events in Omaha

This Sunday is Mother’s Day! If you’re looking for a last-minute idea to celebrate, Omaha has plenty of can’t-miss events to offer: Mother’s Day Market at Regency Shopping Center: Shop Regency retailers and local pop-up vendors, win giveaways, enjoy a free photo booth, experience a free workout class, register for a cake decorating class and more! – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bottomless Mother’s Day Brunch at Kona Grill : Treat Mom to an indulgent brunch experience at Kona Grill with a $49 bottomless spread featuring brunch favorites like chicken fried steak, buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, and cheesy tater tots. Upgrade with bottomless mimosas, prime rib, or eggs benedict, and toast the occasion with signature cocktails like the Kosmopolitan or Strawberry Dreams. – Sunday, 10 a.m.

: Treat Mom to an indulgent brunch experience at Kona Grill with a $49 bottomless spread featuring brunch favorites like chicken fried steak, buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, and cheesy tater tots. Upgrade with bottomless mimosas, prime rib, or eggs benedict, and toast the occasion with signature cocktails like the Kosmopolitan or Strawberry Dreams. – Sunday, 10 a.m. Mother’s Day Brunch Bingo at Smash Park : This Mother’s Day, treat the MVP of your life to a morning of mimosas, laughs, and a little friendly competition. – Sunday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

: This Mother’s Day, treat the MVP of your life to a morning of mimosas, laughs, and a little friendly competition. – Sunday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District : Treat Mom to a chef-curated buffet featuring seasonal spring specialties, elevated brunch classics, and indulgent desserts -- all crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients. – Sunday, 10:30 a.m.

: Treat Mom to a chef-curated buffet featuring seasonal spring specialties, elevated brunch classics, and indulgent desserts -- all crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients. – Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Mother’s Day Featuring Sam Hayes at Soaring Wings Vineyard: Celebrate Mom with brunch, mimosas and live music at Soaring Wings Winery. Enjoy soulful acoustic covers by Sam Hayes, local vendors and stunning views in the scenic Platte River valley. – Sunday, 9 a.m.

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHTS

Delicious Dining and Catering at Jams

Photo Provided.

Jams is an Omaha staple where bold flavors meet classic comfort. With locations in Midtown and the Old Market, Jams brings people together over fresh, chef-driven dishes served in a timeless, welcoming space. The menu leans seasonal and satisfying — familiar, but never boring. Whether you’re in for lunch, brunch, dinner, or happy hour, you’ll find great food and genuine hospitality. Hosting an event? Jams offers catering that brings those same unforgettable flavors to you.

Learn more here.

Estate Planning that Turns Success into Significance The attorneys at Legacy Design Strategies take the time to learn their clients’ goals and wishes and offer comprehensive planning solutions. Whether it’s keeping the family business in the family, protecting children or grandchildren’s inheritance, or benefitting an important cause— estate planning is about results that impact generations to come.

Learn more here. Moose Roofing: Omaha’s Trusted Roofing Experts* Moose Roofing has proudly served Omaha since 1996, offering expert residential and commercial roofing solutions. Family-owned for over 30 years, we provide everything from repairs to full replacements—using top-quality materials, trusted guidance, and a commitment to protecting what matters most.

Learn more here.

Joint Effort Seeks to Revitalize Omaha Tree Canopy

In partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, the City of Omaha, Papio-Missouri River NRD, and local businesses, the American Reforestation Initiative officially launched the Replant Omaha Initiative, a 10-year program to restore Omaha’s tree canopy, which suffered unprecedented losses during storms last summer. The initiative includes the planting of 25,000 shade trees, educating homeowners on proper tree care and fostering a sustainable future for the city’s neighborhoods.

Learn more here.

Creighton Business Index Declines in April But Still Positive

The Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index, a leading economic indicator for the nine-state region stretching from Minnesota to Arkansas, moved above the 50.0 growth neutral threshold for a fourth straight month. The April reading declined to a solid 53.3 from March’s stronger 56.7. The bad news is that the April employment index tumbled to 44.9, its lowest level since November, and down from 67.6 in March.

Treehouse Townhome: This 1970s Architectural Playground is a Vintage Lover’s Dream

Speaking of trees, one of Omaha’s more unique homes still contains echoes of the family that built it in the late 1970s. This treehouse, part of a collection of 11 resting on about an acre-and-a-half of land, continues to pique Omaha’s curiosity. "I couldn’t imagine a better living situation. Everything now is so disposable and fast. The Treehouse architects really put a lot of thought into creating a place people don’t want to leave.” – Kelli Bello, owner. Read Full Story Here.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Thursday, May 8

Arts For ME! Reception at KANEKO | 1111 Jones St. | Celebrate an inclusive art showcase at KANEKO’s opening reception for Arts For ME! – a student exhibition highlighting adaptive art programs in local schools. This free reception invites the public to view vibrant artworks created by Omaha high school students of all abilities and meet the young artists behind them.

Arm’s Length & Prince Daddy and The Hyena at The Waiting Room | 6212 Maple St. | An evening of emotive rock awaits in Benson as Canadian emo band Arm’s Length joins forces with punk-rockers Prince Daddy & The Hyena. Fans of loud guitars and heartfelt lyrics will feel right at home.

Friday, May 9

Cinco de Mayo Omaha Festival on South 24th Street | 2323 L St. | South Omaha’s biggest fiesta kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with live Mexican music, folklórico dancers, carnival rides, and street food lining 24th Street. This 105th annual Cinco de Mayo celebration takes place through the weekend.

Dylan Scott (Country Till I Die Tour) at Steelhouse Omaha | 1100 Dodge St. | Rising country star Dylan Scott brings his Country Till I Die tour to Omaha for a boot-stomping Friday night. Known for chart-topping hits like “My Girl,” Scott will deliver a fun set of sing-along country anthems.

Saturday, May 10

Richie B’s Mic Drop: Comedy Battle | The Backline Comedy Theatre | Mic drop is a 1 v1 tournament style competition. The contestants are seeded 1-8 and battle it out with their best stand up performance through three rounds where each round someone is eliminated until they're two comics left who go at it to become champion. The show ends with one of Omaha's great talents doing a featured set!

Wild Willy’s Fireworks 2025 Demo Shoot | 100 Main St., Springfield, NE | Wild Willy’s Fireworks is holding its annual Fireworks Demo Shoot, showcasing their new and popular items to the public. Free admission includes food trucks, prizes, giveaways, and a special National Anthem performance by local guitar celebrity Zach Adkins.

