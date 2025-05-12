This is our latest Omaha Today Newsletter. Susbcribe here to get this delivered to your email every Monday and Thursday morning.

The Aksarben TIRC bike race hits Omaha this weekend for the first time ever.

Pedal-Powered Thrills: Aksarben TIRC Criterium Rolls into Omaha

Aksarben Village will see high-speed action this weekend as the Aksarben TIRC Criterium makes its Omaha debut. On Saturday, nearly 500 pro cyclists will pedal through a fast-paced race reaching speeds up to 40 mph. Spectators can watch for free, and a mini-crit for kids plus day-long activities make it fun for all ages. The race is part of the national USA CRITS series, bringing Omaha into a nine-race national circuit—it’s the city’s newest high-speed sports spectacle you won’t want to miss. Learn more here.

Step Inside Omaha’s Most Magical House

For one enchanted evening on May 15, Omaha’s legendary Abbott House will open its doors for the first time as Preserve Omaha presents “The House That Magic Built.” Built in 1913 by famed magician David P. Abbott, this historic home’s private tour will feature cocktails, live magic, and a look inside one of the city’s most storied residences. Want to learn more about the Abbott House’s magical legacy? Omaha Home recently explored the property’s history—and how Abbott’s illusions even fooled Houdini. Read the full story here.

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHTS

Full-Service Plumbing for Residential and Commercial

Photo Provided.

Backlund Plumbing is family-owned and has been serving Omaha since 1940. Backlund boasts a full staff of professional licensed plumbers and customer service representatives, as well as a fleet of fully equipped residential and commercial plumbing trucks. They have full-service capabilities for plumbing maintenance and repair, remodel and new construction projects, and drain cleaning/sewer fixes. Known for honesty, quality, and reliability, Backlund can be counted on to get the job done right.

Learn more here.

Delicious Dining and Catering at JamsJ

ams is an Omaha favorite for bold, chef-driven dishes rooted in comfort and quality. With Midtown and Old Market locations, it’s perfect for lunch, dinner, or brunch. From casual meetups to special events, Jams delivers food worth savoring—at the table or wherever you gather.



Learn more here. Estate Planning that Turns Success into Significance

The attorneys at Legacy Design Strategies take the time to learn their clients’ goals and wishes and offer comprehensive planning solutions. Whether it’s keeping the family business in the family, protecting children or grandchildren’s inheritance, or benefitting an important cause—estate planning is about results that impact generations to come.



Learn more here.

Storm Chasers Meet Stormtroopers: The Force Returns to Werner Park

Baseball player. Game day. Download a high resolution photo to advertise baseball games in sports betting.

Werner Park transforms into a galaxy far, far away this Sunday (May 18) for the Storm Chasers’ Star Wars Night. The baseball game will feature costumed Star Wars characters roaming the concourse, a post-game fireworks spectacular, and even a specialty Star Wars jersey auction benefiting Make-A-Wish Nebraska. Fans are encouraged to dress up!

Learn more here.

Half-Price Scoops for Nurses – Last Chance Today

Today’s the last day nurses can snag a sweet deal at Betty Rae’s Ice Cream! In honor of National Nurses Week (May 6–12), Betty Rae’s has been offering nurses 50% off a regular scoop of any flavor. Just show your work ID or badge at the counter to treat yourself to some half-priced, handmade ice cream as a thank-you for all you do. This cool appreciation ends today, so don’t miss out on your well-earned dessert.

Learn more here.

“Escape from Terikiak”: How Three Brothers Helped Their Dad Write a Novel

Omaha illustrator Ben Lueders never expected the goofy story he improvised with his sons would become a real book. The sci-fi adventure follows three brothers on a wild island quest born straight from his family’s imagination. It’s a testament to where a little creativity (and kid inspiration) can lead. "I never thought it would turn into anything... the more we talked about it, the more it started taking shape,” Lueders said of what is now his debut novel, “Escape from Terikiak.” Read the full story here.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Monday, May 12

Disc Golf Course Grand Opening at Fairmount Park | 1200 Fairmount Park Rd. | Fairmount Park unveils a new 10-hole disc golf course with free demos, contests, and food trucks. Bring your own discs or borrow some, and enjoy this scenic hillside course with giveaways throughout the evening.

Tuesday, May 13

George Clanton at The Waiting Room Lounge | 6212 Maple St. | LA-based electronic pop artist George Clanton performs in Benson, delivering a synth-heavy, retro-inspired set for fans of alternative and electronic music.

LA-based electronic pop artist George Clanton performs in Benson, delivering a synth-heavy, retro-inspired set for fans of alternative and electronic music. “Argentina’s Niños” at Omaha Children’s Museum | 500 S 20th St. | This interactive exhibit introduces children to Argentinian culture through hands-on activities. Make pretend empanadas, climb a mini Andes mountain, and learn about life as a gaucho.

Wednesday, May 14

Black Country, New Road at Slowdown | 729 N 14th St. | This genre-blending indie group from the UK takes the stage with saxophone-driven melodies, spoken-word vocals, and experimental arrangements.

Thursday, May 15

Small Business Resource Fair at Highlander Accelerator | 2112 N 30th St. | Entrepreneurs and small business owners can meet with over two dozen local resource providers offering free coaching, funding info, and networking. Drop by this open-house-style event to connect, learn, and grow your business in one convenient place.

Friday, May 16

Omaha Storm Chasers Star Wars Night at Werner Park | 12356 Ballpark Way | Baseball meets the galaxy at this themed night with costumed characters, themed games, and fireworks. Fans are encouraged to dress up and enjoy an unforgettable evening with lightsabers and hot dogs under the stars.

Baseball meets the galaxy at this themed night with costumed characters, themed games, and fireworks. Fans are encouraged to dress up and enjoy an unforgettable evening with lightsabers and hot dogs under the stars. Megan Moroney at The Astro Amphitheater | 8302 City Centre Dr. | Country breakout star Megan Moroney headlines The Astro with heartfelt songs from her Am I Okay? tour. Fans of “Tennessee Orange” can expect a high-energy set with opener Charlie Worsham to kick things off.

