How to Get Your Business Voted Best of Omaha

After more than a decade of competing in the national marketing landscape, we’ve learned what it takes to win the marketing war—both locally and across the U.S. We’ve built a business that thrives in competitive industries through strategic marketing, customer engagement, and community involvement. Now, we’re sharing what we’ve learned to help your business rise to the top in the Best of Omaha awards.

1. Deliver Outstanding Customer Experiences

The cornerstone of every Best of Omaha winner’s success is exceptional customer service. Happy customers are more likely to vote and advocate for your business.

Action Plan:

• Exceed Expectations: Focus on providing memorable experiences that keep customers coming back.

• Ask for Feedback: Use surveys or social media polls to understand areas for improvement.

• Train Your Team: Ensure your staff is knowledgeable, courteous, and passionate about customer service.

2. Build a Strong Community Presence

Winners like Rotella’s Italian Bakery and The Good Life Sports Bar & Grill earned their titles by becoming household names through consistent community engagement.

Action Plan:

• Sponsor Events: Support local festivals, charities, or sports teams.

• Host Workshops or Open Houses: Invite the community to learn more about your products and services.

• Volunteer as a Team: Show your business’ dedication to community development.

3. Launch a Targeted Marketing Campaign

A successful marketing campaign increases visibility and encourages customer participation in the voting process. Previous winners like Mesh Boutique and The Bookworm use social media, email, and in-store promotions to mobilize their customer base.

Action Plan:

• Create a Voting Campaign: Launch a “Vote for Us” campaign with branded visuals and clear instructions.

• Email Marketing: Send personalized email campaigns encouraging loyal customers to vote.

• Social Media Strategy: Post consistently on platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Use catchy hashtags like #BestOfOmaha and share customer testimonials.

4. Make Voting Easy and Clear

Many businesses lose votes because their voting instructions are not simple. Make sure your customers know where, when, and how to vote for your business.

Action Plan:

• Create a Landing Page: Build a dedicated webpage with voting instructions and direct links.

• In-Store Signage: Display posters, signs, and QR codes throughout your business.

• Video Guides: Post a quick “How to Vote” video on social media or YouTube.

5. Stay Authentic and Transparent

The Best of Omaha voting process is closely monitored to ensure authenticity. Avoid shady tactics, such as buying votes or spamming users.

Action Plan:

• Be Genuine: Focus on authentic customer outreach and positive engagement.

• Follow the Rules: Only encourage genuine customers to vote—never fake reviews or votes.

• Show Appreciation: Thank customers and employees for their support, regardless of the outcome.

6. Celebrate and Promote Your Success

If you win, leverage the Best of Omaha badge in your marketing efforts. Winners like B.I.G. Meats and Porky Butts BBQ proudly display their award status on menus, websites, and social media pages, attracting new customers.

Action Plan:

• Add the Badge Everywhere: Display the award logo on your business website, email signatures, and social media profiles.

• Press Release & Announcements: Issue a press release and share the win with local media outlets.

• Host a Celebration Event: Consider throwing a “Thank You” event to celebrate with your customers and staff.

Your Path to Best of Omaha Starts Today

Becoming a Best of Omaha winner doesn’t happen overnight. It requires dedication, exceptional service, and community engagement. Start building momentum now, and when voting opens, your business will be well-positioned for success.

Need more tips on building a successful business strategy? Check out our guides and success stories on Stahla Services Blog.

Good luck, and see you at the top!