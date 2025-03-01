Omaha Magazine joined Omaha Fashion Week’s Spring OUTRÉ 2025 Season on night two, themed “Paradox,” which showcased the talents of emerging and featured designers. Night one highlighted talented students from the Omaha area, including those in high school, and from the University of Nebraska’s Textiles, Merchandising and Fashion Design program. Each evening’s theme is meant to fit within the overarching theme of “OUTRÉ,” meaning startling or out of place.

In addition to the stunning pieces on the runway, displays in the front reception area that featured the fashion of the week, along with the vibe of OUTRÉ as a whole, gave attendees many works to admire and use as photo ops. Bright colors and funky shapes have taken over, artfully so, the Omaha Design Center.

The “Paradox” evening’s designers are competing with the designers of Friday and Saturday for the Golden Shears Awards. One emerging designer and one featured designer will win this coveted prize.

Thursday night’s headliners were Develop Kids and Liloush Line. Emerging designers included Haile’s House, stXr, KathLunar, So Angleic, and Sarah Skelly. Featured designers were Jenny Pool, Anisha Fashionista, and Designs by Raga. A highlight was the youth that walked the catwalk during Develop Kids, and Omaha’s largest modeling agency, Develop Model Management, made sure each young model got their time in the spotlight.

Each creative in the “Paradox” lineup brought experimentation with the night’s theme front and center—fabrics and textures of silk, latex, crochet, chiffon, and more. These outfits dazzled, some because of their construction, others because of the sparkles and sequins that adorned them.

The inspirations behind each collection are as varied as the materials used. Music, culture, gender, and different time periods were all themes of inspirations modeled on Thursday.

Since its inception in 2008, Omaha Fashion Week has grown 5x larger in attendance, with over 10,000 attendees during the course of the week. The consistent innovation shown on the runway demonstrates exactly why this event has grown to such large proportions.

Friday and Saturday nights feature Omaha’s premier designers, with the spring 2025 themes of “Bizarre” and “Enigma”, respectively.