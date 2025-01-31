Kimberly Akimbo’s success as a musical was obvious when it quickly shot to the Broadway stage in 2022 following its opening in 2021. But that is not what drew Laura Woyasz, who has performed as Glinda on Broadway’s “Wicked”, to this show that has won five Tony Awards.

“This show, it has such an uplifting message. You walk out feeling this invigorating zest for life, to live your life and to do the things you want to do. And that, I think is really special, really important, really moving,” said Woyasz, who plays Kimberly’s mother, Pattie, in this production.

The musical follows Kimberly Levaco, a 16-year-old girl who has a disease described similarly to progeria, also knows as Hutchinson-Gifford disease. This disease causes those affected to age faster than most, resulting in the appearance and afflictions of older people, and a life expectancy of fewer than 20 years.

Woyasz’s past experience working with Ronald McDonald House informed some of her thought process surrounding her character of Pattie, and of Kimberly’s story. Getting slightly choked up, she explained that the children she worked with “just want to be treated like normal kids instead of sick kids. They just want to run around and do karaoke and just play,” she said. “One thing I learned from the parents is they don’t want to treat their kids like they’re sick either, and they just love their kids so much.”

While she was using what she witnessed at Ronald McDonald House, she also asked herself how she would feel in the situation of Pattie. In the story, the Levaco family has just moved and Pattie is pregnant, so her emotions regarding these situations are piled atop everything that goes into Kimberly’s daily life. “(Pattie) loves Kimberly so much, but she also has to protect herself because of the life expectancy. So there is a distance because of this unspoken thing, a distanced love,” Woyasz said. She explained that this dynamic between the mother and daughter is the main topic, and conflict, in several of their scenes together as they navigate the story, and highly praised her colleague who plays the title role.

“Carolee (Carmello) does such a good job at being a teenager, down to her mannerisms and everything, that I don’t even notice she is technically older,” Woyasz stated. “And it’s like she’s my real teenage daughter.”

Woyasz continued, “Everyone in the building that makes this happen is like a magical unicorn, from backstage to onstage, to the musicians to the crew. Everyone has been so welcoming and so supportive. I've really never been in a cast like this before. From the top down, everyone is genuinely good people. So I feel very, very lucky to be a part of it.”

She also expressed that her drive for this show, and what she hopes audiences take away from it, is that there is power in trying your best and living authentically.

Kimberly Akimbo is performing at Orpheum Theater Feb. 11 through 16. Tickets range from $35-$125, and can be purchased by calling the box office at 402.345.0606 or clicking on https://ticketomaha.com.