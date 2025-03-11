The energy was palpable on Monday, March 10, at the O-pa Reveal of the 2024-2025 Broadway season.

Patrons of Omaha Performing Arts, media members, and special guests came to the Holland Center to see what Broadway shows are coming to Omaha. Each person was first offered one drink ticket and an hors d’oeuvres box.

Sitting fairly close to the front, I could hear notes from “You Oughta Know" by Alanis Morissette playing on the PA system as I sat. Could Jagged Little Pill be one of the coming shows? Is it even on tour?

I then vaguely heard notes from “Defying Gravity” amid the din of people talking about their day, what they were hoping for in the coming season.

The lights dimmed, and people loved the first special performance as singer Alison Bailey, who performed the role of Glinda on the Broadway National Tour of Wicked, came out in a short, bright pink dress singing “Popular.” Yes, Wicked is returning to Omaha, as an an add-on to the season subscription.

Bob Bucci, president of The Marketing Division, which does the marketing for Broadway Across America,was on hand to help O-pa president Joan Squires unveil the highly anticipated season.

In true theatrical form, the shows were not revealed in date order, but mixed reveals of highly anticipated shows and new shows to give a maximum reveal experience.

“& Juliet” was met with applause when Bob teased that it will make people “Roar.” This jukebox musical turns the story of Romeo and Juliet on its head.

Bucci appeared onstage wearing a corn hat, not because he was in Nebraska, but because of the next reveal, “Shucked.”

Following this reveal, “Somebody Will,” was sung by Ken Clark, who plays Beau in the production. The production sounds absolutely corny, but corny is sometimes fun.

The fourth show revealed was “The Notebook.” The musical version of the popular movie was met with excitement by many in the crowd.

Another add-on is one of the most requested returns. When Joan Squires mentioned “a bunch of queens” several in the audience gasped, and the subsequently erupted in cheers when Bucci announced that Six was returning.

Amber Ruffin’s The Wiz is coming. Squires spoke to Omahan Ruffin via video chat, who said this new version stayed true to the version in people’s minds, the movie and the musical. “I think you’ll find it current, but timeless. Throughout it, there are little Easter Eggs.”

Bucci then came out in a full apron vacuuming the floor as a teaser to the next show - “Mrs. Doubtfire.”.

S.E. Hinton—a 16-year old girl—wrote the novel that formed the basis of the next show: the musical version of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders. Even before the show won four Tony Awards in 2024, Squires was vying for this to come to our city. Now, Omaha is the second stop on the show’s first national tour, following a stop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The reveal was followed by John Patrick Collins, a swing in the Broadway company, coming onstage to sing “Great Expectations.”

The next add-on announced was “Mama Mia.” This show has been to Omaha at least three times, and the last time it came, several people were unable to see the performance as a snowstorm caused cancelations.

The final performance revealed that night was especially popular with the ladies in the room: “A Beautiful Noise - the Neil Diamond story.” Chris Marsh Clark appeared following the announcement of the final reveal to perform Diamond’s hit “Sweet Caroline.” He got the entire crowd swaying and singing the chorus - from the noise in the Holland, one would have thought Diamond himself was in attendance.

Also announced that night were some other events coming. Among those are:

Travis Tritt

Postmodern Jukebox

Alice Cooper

Menopause the Musical 2

Save Ferris

Cirque Kalabante

Etienne Charles and Creole Soul

Holland Performing Arts 20th Anniversary Concert

It should be a great O-pa season, whether one is interested in Tudor England, 1960s America, or the land of Oz.