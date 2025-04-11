In early 2026, Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) plans to open the doors to a long-awaited addition to its Holland Campus—the Tenaska Center for Arts Engagement. Alongside its neighboring venues, the Holland Performing Arts Center and Steelhouse Omaha, this new four-story space will be dedicated entirely to education, rehearsals, and community engagement.

“Education is a central part of our mission here at Omaha Performing Arts, and we really work to engage and inspire learners of all ages,” O-pa Director of Education Kathleen Hustead said. “The Tenaska Center will provide a much-needed home for our current education and community engagement programs and really allow us to expand our offerings.”

From dance workshops to theater intensives, the center will create new opportunities for students of all ages to experience the arts. The Tenaska Center is a game-changer for O-pa’s mission, said Senior Manager of Camps and Classes Bill Grennan. “To have a dedicated building to carry out our mission further really emphasizes the ways in which we can engage with the general public of Omaha, the entire state of Nebraska, and the whole region,” he said.

The new center will address a long-standing issue—limited space. “We’ve needed this space for a long time,” Hustead said. “When we host our educational programs now, we’ll see students in the stairwells and lobbies performing. It’s a great problem to have.”

As part of the Dick & Mary Holland Campus, the Tenaska Center will complete a trio of venues that work together to bring both professional performances and arts education to the community. “We’ll have the ability to have a jazz legend performing at the Holland Center, a comedy tour performing at Steelhouse, and a dance camp at the Tenaska Center all at the same time, which is pretty incredible,” Hustead added.

A Space Designed for Creativity and Accessibility

Bringing the Tenaska Center to life has been a collaborative effort between Ennead Architects and Holland Basham Architects, both of whom have played key roles in shaping Omaha’s arts landscape.

“The building was designed to feel welcoming, and there are several spaces made to specifically host community engagement events,” Hustead said. “We also wanted to ensure the space was inclusive and accessible. Serving the entire community and being welcoming to all is part of our core values here at Omaha Performing Arts, and it’s important that our programming and spaces reflect those values.”

The facility will feature state-of-the-art rehearsal halls, classrooms, and flexible event spaces, all tailored to support a wide range of programs. Natural light will complement the open layouts, while specialized studios will allow students to engage in everything from dance and theater to technical arts and behind-the-scenes training.

Grennan envisions a space that’s constantly buzzing. “You’ll look into one space and see a dance master class going on with Ballet Hispánico. You’ll look into another space and see a Broadway Day Camp learning ‘Hamilton.’ You’ll look into another space and see a jazz ensemble rehearsal happening,” he said.

Expanding Educational Opportunities

O-pa’s educational programs have already reached thousands of students across Nebraska, offering unique opportunities to engage with professional artists and industry experts. With the Tenaska Center, these programs will have a permanent home—and the ability to grow like never before.

“Our existing programs will evolve in several ways,” Grennan said. “With the lack of space we’re facing, we’re only able to offer certain programming once or twice a year. We’ll now have several more editions of those classes throughout the year, which means we can also expand the age groups we offer them to.”

From early childhood programs like “Wolf Trap” to advanced training in arts administration, the Tenaska Center will offer opportunities for students at every stage. “Providing access to industry professionals and top-notch training for students who want to pursue professional careers in the performing arts and fine-tune their craft is really important,” Hustead said.

In addition to expanding current offerings, the Tenaska Center will introduce entirely new programs designed to reflect the diverse interests of the community. “We’re making sure to stay connected and in tune with our community partners, our stakeholders, and our families who will be participating in these classes to make sure that anything we put together is going to be beneficial for them,” Grennan emphasized.

Connecting with the Community

At its core, the Tenaska Center for Arts Engagement is about connection. O-pa has long prioritized community-driven programming, and the new center will only strengthen those efforts by fostering collaborations with local artists, educators, and organizations. “A guiding principle for the work we do at Omaha Performing Arts is planning ‘with’ and not ‘for,’” Hustead said. “It’s so important that we’re responsive to the real needs and interests of our community. We’re going to continue that conversation.”

From financial aid and scholarships to ensuring teaching artists represent the diversity of the Omaha community, the Tenaska Center is designed to welcome everyone. Private donors and community partners have played a crucial role in making the project a reality, allowing students to engage with the arts in ways that weren’t possible before.

With the Tenaska Center set to open next March, families will have access to everything O-pa already offers—along with more classes, more camps, and more ways to experience the arts. “Everyone we interact with is excited for what’s possible, and we’re moving forward knowing the sky’s the limit for the ways people can engage with us,” Grennan said.

For students, this means not only new experiences, but a deeper connection to the arts that will last a lifetime. “Participating in the arts sharpens your life skills—being involved in theater or music or dance enhances your teamwork, and it enhances your confidence,” Grennan added. For families eager to get involved, these opportunities will only grow as the center nears completion.

“The arts are such an important part of living a happy and healthy life,” Hustead said. “We believe everyone deserves access to the arts, and the Tenaska Center is helping us live out that philosophy.”

