Listen to this article here. Audio Provided by Radio Talking Book Service.

Serving in the military brings with it unique challenges, but also allows service members the opportunity to experience a camaraderie that can only come with relying on others. When service members make their exit from the military, the lack of camaraderie and purpose can feel like a profound loss.

Veterans have a higher suicide rate than the general population, making the need for a supportive community necessary. Team Red, White & Blue, or Team RWB, a national nonprofit organization, is “America’s health and wellness community for veterans” with more than 250,000 members and supporters, and more than 600 volunteers throughout the nation.

The Omaha chapter of Team RWB is led by chapter captain Rob Cordray, a veteran of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Reserve. A financial adviser with Edward Jones, he volunteers to lead the Omaha RWB chapter for a variety of reasons—chief among them is the desire to ensure fellow veterans have a community to call their own and that no veteran feels abandoned.

He originally joined Team RWB in 2015 after some RWB ambassadors visited his reserve unit in Lincoln, where he was the detachment commander. He started attending events, but when COVID-19 took over the nation, many of the local RWB activities were forced into being done remotely. Then, two things happened: the pandemic restrictions eased, allowing for more in-person activities, and Cordray lost some friends to suicide. He then felt compelled to step into a leadership role. “I was just motivated to do something, and I remembered RWB and the mission it stands for,” he said, adding that he wanted to provide the community to others that he found when he originally joined.

“I wanted to serve,” Cordray said.

Ron Roen and his wife, Shannon, are Team RWB members—Ron as a veteran, and Shannon as a spouse and advocate. Ron, who retired as a Naval intelligence officer, found new purpose when he joined the organization in 2015. He’s active within several veterans’ organizations and urges veterans to “research the programs (they’re) most interested in, because there are many,” but added that Team RWB is a “great environment with nice people.” Shannon agreed, stating that she always feels welcome at Team RWB events even though she isn’t a veteran.

Together, members of the Omaha chapter of Team RWB enjoy an impressive variety of activities from which to choose, nearly all of which are either free or offered at a significant discount. And though most events feature physical activity as the focus, sometimes RWB members simply gather to mingle and trade stories, such as during monthly game nights or the monthly Monday Morning Coffee at Starbucks on 72nd Street and Highway 370, which is a meeting point for, and a sponsor of, Team RWB.

Community support for Omaha’s chapter of Team RWB has been pivotal in the organization’s success. In addition to the Starbucks store that provides space, snacks, and drinks for Team RWB, Victory Boxing Club provides Team RWB members the space and the coaches for a challenging, fun workout once a month.

Coach Servando Perales of Victory Boxing Club, who saw a feature about Team RWB on a local news show, reached out to Cordray to offer his gym space. Perales, who has a son in the Army, is an advocate for veterans and an enthusiastic supporter of Team RWB.

Achieve Physical Therapy in Bellevue opens its doors to RWB members for the annual “Murph” workout—a Memorial Day tradition in which participants run one mile, then do 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, and 300 squats, followed by another one-mile run. The challenging workout is in honor of Lt. Michael Murphy, a Navy officer who died while serving in Afghanistan.

Activities hosted by Team RWB’s Omaha chapter for members include a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu clinic, rock climbing, yoga, boxing, Saturday morning workouts with a certified personal trainer, walks, runs, and more. Upcoming events include a SCUBA seminar and preparation for races, such as the Lincoln half marathon in May and the 50 Mile March in August.

The affiliation between Team RWB and 50 Mile March blossomed in 2024, when Cordray and other leadership from the Omaha chapter signed up for the challenging 22-hour march from Lincoln to Omaha that benefits homeless veterans. Cordray pursued a partnership with 50 Mile March because, much like when he was in the military, he saw the benefit of different branches working together toward a common goal. “In a cooperative fashion, we can be more impactful,” he said.

The Omaha chapter of Team RWB is growing, offering local veterans and advocates ample opportunities to gather. Cordray said that veterans of all ages and ability levels are “welcomed with open arms. There’s no cost or obligation to join. Members can attend what they want to attend—and we’re free!”

For more information or to join for free, visit teamrwb.org.

This article originally appeared in the March/April 2025 issue of Omaha Magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.