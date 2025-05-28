Many visiting Omaha for the first time might find themselves conducting a quick Google search beforehand, asking the internet what the city is known for. The first result of that search? The fact that “Omaha is known for its diverse and thriving culinary scene.” It’s no secret that our great city has gained quite the reputation in its storied history for delicious eats.

When people think of Omaha’s vibrant food scene, their minds often go straight to the city’s steakhouses. After all, the city’s culinary history is deeply intertwined with the Union Stockyards, which were once among the largest in the world. Our main feature in this issue highlights nearly 20 of the city’s most famous establishments, complete with mouthwatering photos of some of Omaha’s best cuts.

The history of food in Omaha extends far beyond just steaks–and it wasn’t always ribeyes and red wine. The Great Depression forced Midwesterners to adapt, and many chose to shave their grocery bill by creating “dessert pies,” which may not have been nearly as sweet and delicious as their name suggests. A detailed look into the use of ingredients like vinegar, green tomatoes, and carrots to make these pies can be found in this issue.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Food Issue without highlighting some of Nebraska’s own iconic creations. Our “Obviously Omaha” section offers plenty of suggestions for the hungry reader wanting the “real thing,” from the Reuben to the Runza.

This issue even connects food to Omaha’s lively art scene. An artist hunting for mushrooms, a lively chef-DJ-videographer personality, and a food photographer leaning on the support of his community are just a few of the countless unique individuals who make Omaha so special. The issue also features Omaha Magazine’s first collaboration with Flatwater Free Press—a story on how food connects Omaha’s Afghan community.

And behind all these dishes–every perfectly-seared steak, foraged mushroom, and passed-down recipe–are the stories of people and families. Food in Omaha isn’t just about sustenance–it’s about connection. This issue pays tribute to that powerful bond. You’ll read about family-run restaurants, generations sharing kitchens, and restaurants that aim to bring everyone together.

With Father’s Day just around the corner, it’s hard not to think of the first time someone grilled with their dad, or learned a recipe standing on a step stool beside a parent. And Dad, while the beefy dishes in this issue are top-tier, they still don’t hold a candle to your onion burger. Happy Father’s Day to all the grill masters out there!

Dig in, discover something new, and maybe even taste a bit of home. Welcome to the Food Issue.

Bon appétit!

Isaac Nielsen

Assignment Editor

Omaha Magazine

isaac@omahapublications.com

