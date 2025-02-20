Heather Akerberg is a modern quilter whose work blends traditional techniques with artistic innovation. A member of the Omaha Modern Quilt Guild, Akerberg has garnered attention as a pattern designer and a ribbon-winning quilter, known for her ability to turn everyday fabric into stunning pieces of art. Through her blog and online shop, Glad Hand Sews, Akerberg offers quilt patterns and kits that cater to everyone from beginners to expert quilters, bringing a touch of modern design to homes and art galleries alike.

While Akerberg has made a name for herself in the world of quilt patterns, it’s her original art quilts that have truly set her apart. Her work has been exhibited in places such as Australia, France, Japan, and throughout the United States, including notable venues in the midwest like Gallery 1516, the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, and the Iowa Quilt Museum. One of her more recent accomplishments includes being selected for Quilt National 2025, a prestigious biennial exhibition that features only 84 artists from over 650 submissions worldwide. Her work continues to be shown at QuiltCon and other juried art exhibitions, further solidifying her reputation as a leading voice in the world of art quilting.

Despite her success in fine art, Akerberg’s journey in quilting began with a simple love for patterns. She started by creating original designs, seeking to reimagine traditional quilt blocks in fresh, modern ways. “I always begin with the question, ‘What if?’” she explained. “What if I change the shape, size, or scale of a traditional design? What if I use different construction techniques or add unexpected elements?” This curiosity drives Akerberg to continually experiment with new approaches, ensuring that her quilt patterns are as innovative as they are functional.

Her patterns, which range from simple beginner projects to more complex designs, can be found on her Glad Hand Sews blog and online shop. Akerberg’s patterns are designed with accessibility in mind. “I always try to simplify the instructions so they’re approachable for quilters of all levels,” she said. “Quilting can be overwhelming, but breaking down the process into manageable steps makes it a lot more enjoyable.”

In addition to her patterns, Akerberg’s blog features tutorials and advice for quilters at every stage of their journey. “You’ll make mistakes along the way, and that’s okay,” Akerberg noted. “The most important thing is to embrace the process and focus on progress over perfection.” For those just starting out, she recommends choosing patterns with simple shapes and straight lines, which are easier to sew than more intricate curves.

Akerberg’s own quilting journey was shaped by her involvement in the quilting community. As a member of the Omaha Modern Quilt Guild, she found a network of fellow quilters who were always eager to help each other grow. “There’s always someone ready to lend a hand, whether you need advice on a tricky technique or help tracking down a rare fabric. I’ve learned so much from my fellow quilters.”

Akerberg’s commitment to the craft and her passion for quilt-making have allowed her to expand her influence beyond patterns and quilts. Her work is a testament to the idea that quilts can be both functional and fine art, creating pieces that inspire conversations in galleries and exhibitions. Through Glad Hand Sews, Akerberg continues to inspire and educate quilters, helping them turn basic fabric into something beautiful. She remains dedicated to her art quilts and her role as a pattern designer, offering a unique blend of creativity and accessibility that has made her an influential figure in the modern quilting world.

For more information, visit gladhandsews.com.

This article originally appeared in the March/April 2025 issue of Omaha Home Magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.