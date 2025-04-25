From the Editor: May Comes Home

This month, there’s a lot to celebrate—including Mother’s Day and graduations for many of our readers. Those celebrations often involve flowers for centerpieces, or (especially for Mother’s Day) giving the gift of flowers to the celebrant. Our Maker article is about the Flatland Floral Collective, a place where flower growers and floral designers can collaborate to use local blooms in their work. The Harvest article explains some popular flowers that will bloom in May, for those who want to try growing a garden now, or in the future.

The people featured in OmahaHome this round all have gorgeous homes to celebrate living in. The Tvrdiks renovated the kitchen of their Rockbrook-area home, using a calming blue-green color to give their midcentury modern kitchen a calming feeling.

This issue features houses made by prominent area architects—in one feature, readers can glimpse inside the treehouse of the Bello family. These were designed n the 1970s by Tom Findley. The Architecture feature delves into the work of architect Reinholdt Hennig, who created many of the beautiful homes in the Country Club area.

The second feature is about Brad and Amy Schaap’s Gold Coast mansion, built during the beginning of the automobile era. This lovely home features rich dark woods, and a grand fireplace and staircase in the living areas, contrasted by a light and airy kitchen with modern amenities.

There are also plenty of wonderful new-home builders and architects out there, and we also have an incredible new home featured in this edition. The At Home With showcases the Wilkins family, who had a beautiful house built on a half-acre property in the District 66 area, tearing down the existing building and starting from scratch to create their perfect home.

There’s so much to love in this issue. Welcome to OmahaHome.

