Many say a house is designed to reflect the personalities of its owners. A nature lover might have a home filled with plants and earthy tones, while a minimalist might opt for a neutral palette with sleek furniture. But in 1912, Jean and Inez Bregant of Council Bluffs took things one step further. Standing at 45 and 42 inches tall, respectively, the Bregants designed a thoughtfully tailored three-quarter-sized Craftsman bungalow just steps outside the Willow/Bluff/Third Street Historic District, reflecting not only their personalities, but their way of life.

While traveling through the heart of Council Bluffs, it would be easy to miss the Bregant House—it sits back on its lot, dwarfed by enormous two-story residences on either side. But what some neighbors call “The Dollhouse” puts the Bregants’ smaller stature on display for all visitors.

The home features a unique mix of accommodations for both its small-statured owners and full-sized guests; after all, the Bregants are said to have loved to entertain. The rooms, doorways, and most furnishings were built with their guests in mind, meaning a visit to the house is perfectly convenient. For Jean and Inez, that convenience was doubled. Upon walking into the Bregant House, one is immediately greeted with a brick fireplace featuring a mantel only 42 inches high—the same height as Inez. Flanking the hearth are small built-in benches, one hiding an air return vent and the other opening for extra storage.

While the shorter fireplace is certainly a highlight of the historic home, if you ask Michelle Mutchler-Burns of Preserve Council Bluffs, the real showstopper is a custom-built china cabinet. The original built-in piece features a mirror in its center, allowing Inez to adjust her hat before going out. The average visitor today would have to crouch to do the same.

“This would have to be the most iconic,” Mutchler-Burns said, gesturing to the cabinet. “It’s built-in, it’s original, it’s withstood 40 years of rental abuse. I wouldn’t find another one like this on the planet. That’s what they say about the house in general. There isn’t another one like it on the planet.”

Much of the rest of the house was built specifically for use by the Bregants, including a low farmhouse sink in the kitchen and a smaller bed, which Mutchler-Burns said was one of the biggest challenges to find when restoring the home. The bathroom is where the owners’ stature is most visible, with shorter appliances and a miniature clawfoot tub just over three feet long. Even details that might seem insignificant, like light switches and doorknobs, are set lower than a typical home.

After their deaths—Jean in 1944 and Inez in 1969—the home passed through several owners and underwent changes that obscured some of its original character. With the help of an anonymous donor, Preserve Council Bluffs was able to acquire the home in 2012. One year later, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

While the Bregant House may be smaller than a typical home, it’s rich in personality, charm, and legacy. It’s a lasting reminder that architecture doesn’t just shelter lives—it tells their stories.

This article originally appeared in the June 2025 issue of Omaha Home Magazine.