From the tangy, tomato-based Dorothy Lynch dressing to the little-known fact that Kool-Aid was invented right here in Nebraska, our state is home to culinary creations that have become iconic to our food culture. Here are six foods worth seeking out to get a true taste of the Cornhusker State—and where to find them.

Cheese Frenchee

Don & Millie’s – Various Locations | donandmillies.com

Those who haven’t tried a Cheese Frenchee are missing out on a true Nebraska indulgence. This deep-fried twist on the classic grilled cheese sandwich is crispy on the outside and gooey and cheesy on the inside. While it’s a common sight at the Nebraska State Fair, you can also grab this comfort food at any Don & Millie’s, a local favorite that serves it fresh and hot. This classic is perfect for lunch or a late-night snack.

Reuben Sandwich

Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel, 302 S 36th St. | thecottonwoodhotel.com

This iconic sandwich—packed with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing on rye—is the quintessential deli dish that locals swear by. Many claim the best Reuben can be found where it’s believed to have originated in 1925—the Blackstone Hotel, now the Cottonwood Hotel. Local lore suggests it was created when a grocer, Reuben Kulakofsky, requested a sandwich for a late-night poker game, and the hotel owner's son, Bernard Schimmel, brought the dish to life. Reubens are served daily at the Orleans Room, the hotel's French café.

Runza

Runza, Various Locations | runza.com

If you know Nebraska, you know Runza. The Runza sandwich is our state’s savory answer to the humble hand pie. This pocket of bread is filled with ground beef, cabbage, cheese, onions, and seasoning for a hearty meal on the go. A Nebraska favorite for decades, you can find these iconic sandwiches at Runza locations across the state at almost any time of day.

Butter Brickle Ice Cream

Coneflower Creamery, 3921 Farnam St. | coneflowercreamery.com

When it comes to sweet treats, Butter Brickle ice cream holds a special place in Nebraska’s heart. This flavor features smooth vanilla ice cream swirled with a hint of caramel and lots of crunchy bits of toffee. Butter Brickle can be a difficult flavor to find, but Coneflower Creamery, an artisanal ice cream shop in Omaha, proudly serves up this nostalgic favorite. It’s the sweet escape you didn’t know you needed.

Tin Roof Sundae

The Potter Sundry, 324 Chestnut St. (Potter, NE) | pottersundryne.com

The Tin Roof Sundae is another ice cream creation that should not be missed. This impressive sundae features a scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with a thick, warm chocolate sauce and salted peanuts. Tin Roof sundaes are a hit at many local ice cream shops, but the concept originated at The Potter Sundry in Potter, Nebraska. While you can always count on them at Coneflower Creamery, it’s worth making the trip to Potter, where it’s still served daily in its original form.

Chili and Cinnamon Rolls

Louie M's Burgerlust, 1718 Vinton St. | louiemsburgerlust.com

A comforting combination of beef-and-bean chili served with a sweet glazed cinnamon roll—this pairing has long been a staple in Midwest school cafeterias and restaurants. Runza began offering a chili and cinnamon roll meal in 2007, and restaurants such as Louie M's Burgerlust even offer a chili burger on a cinnamon roll bun. Other versions have shown up on the rotating menus at Block 16 and Omaha Tap House Downtown. Keep an eye out for this fun variation next time you're in the area.

