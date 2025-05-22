There’s something special about volunteering and giving back to your community—it’s a two-way street of kindness. You get a deep sense of fulfillment that’s hard to find elsewhere. Plus, it connects you with people who share the same passion for making a difference, creating friendships and networks you never expected.

In Nebraska alone, more than 250,000 people are facing hunger. Food Bank for the Heartland, a nonprofit organization that provides food to individuals and families in Nebraska and western Iowa, is fighting to lower that number and ultimately eliminate hunger. In 2024, the Heartland distributed over 24 million meals. With Nebraska’s demand for food assistance rising, the Heartland is expected to move into its new 105,000-square-foot facility by 2026 to meet the state’s needs.

The food bank makes the impossible possible with the help of volunteers, who collectively donated 52,000 hours last year. Ellis Beardall is a longtime volunteer who has contributed more than 200 hours over the past three years. He began volunteering with the intent to live his faith through action and wanted to find a tangible way to make a difference through a cause he was passionate about.

“As a food lover, it’s sad knowing that not everybody has the opportunity to regularly get an adequate amount of nutritious food,” Beardall said.

Beardall learned the importance of helping others early on and has remained selfless throughout his life. He became an Eagle Scout, helped with natural disasters through Mormon Helping Hands, and also volunteers with Fontenelle Forest, using his geographic information system mapping and data skills to assist with professional tasks.

When choosing an organization to volunteer for, the Food Bank for the Heartland caught Beardall’s attention for its clear organization, easy scheduling, and efficient use of funds.

“They are such a major source for all of Nebraska and the western counties of Iowa,” he said. “I’m impressed with their reach without having a massive staff, and they get so much done with what they have.”

The most common tasks at the Heartland are backpacking, repacking, and community packs. In community packs, individuals are first tasked with building a box, putting a sticker on it, taping it, and getting it to the beginning of the line. The small-but-mighty staff then works like a well-oiled machine, forming an assembly line where the boxes are filled with cans or packaged food before being put on a pallet.

In repacking, volunteers measure food from ton-weighed boxes of rice or oatmeal—even Cheez-Its once—and pour it into manageable amounts they can distribute to people.

The food bank’s BackPack program, founded by Woodhouse, is designed to provide weekend meals for children whose families have limited resources. Similar to community packs, volunteers work together and fill bags to give out to the community. Each week during the school year, easy-to-prepare or ready-to-eat nutritious food is distributed to 8,700 children in 237 schools in Nebraska and western Iowa.

Beardall typically volunteers twice a month, logging between 60 and 75 hours each year.

“I wanted volunteering to be a very regular part of my life,” Beardall said. “Because, while I was always willing and ready to help others, those opportunities don’t always present themselves on a regular basis.”

Sometimes, volunteers may feel imposter syndrome when they compare their hours to those who have dedicated more time. But every hour given, no matter how small, makes a meaningful impact. Every act of service contributes to the bigger picture, and what truly matters is the difference each person makes, not the number on a timesheet.

Beardall believes that no matter how much time you have to give, it should be used with purpose. Even if he can only volunteer for two hours, he shows up ready to make those hours count and do as much good as he can. For him, every moment is an opportunity to make a meaningful impact.

​​For those who can’t always volunteer in person, donating money is an essential part of how nonprofits and charities continue to operate. Throughout the year, several organizations step up and match donations, so your monetary contributions make twice the impact.

If you’re thinking about where to volunteer, start with a cause that’s meaningful to you. When you care about the mission, your impact feels even more personal. Also, consider what kind of work you’re willing to do, but whatever it may be, go in with optimism and confidence.

“People get caught up with what they should be doing, and they get too paralyzed to do anything,” Beardall said. “Just be kind to yourself and say, ‘I can find something that works for me, and if this works for me, then I know this is good enough.’”

For more information or to volunteer, visit foodbankheartland.org.

This article originally appeared in the June 2025 issue of Omaha Magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.