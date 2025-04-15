As we dive into this year’s Family Guide, I’m thrilled to highlight how our community provides endless and incredible opportunities for all ages. Full of passionate educators and transformative programs, Omaha is brimming with inspiring stories that demonstrate the power of commitment in shaping our future.

Tonya Gordon, a third-grade teacher at Westgate Elementary, is an exemplary educator whose dedication to her students extends beyond the classroom. When she’s not teaching, she’s competing as a track and field star, using her lessons learned on the track to motivate her students in ways that encourage both physical and mental endurance.

The Hansen family—Kurt, Koryn, Caiden, Kenley, and Cody—are the epitome of making it work. Their busy household has a special place in the local adaptive sports community, with Caiden thriving in wheelchair basketball, softball, and sled hockey, while his siblings excel in dance and sports.

Another standout in the community is young Jack Fratelli, or as he’s known on stage, Fantastic Jack. At just 9 years old, Jack is a magician, juggler, and fire baton thrower. He performs alongside his dad, the Amazing Arthur, at Vala’s, captivating audiences with his charm and talent.

Looking ahead, Omaha’s cultural and educational landscape is expanding with the upcoming Tenaska Center for Arts Engagement. Slated to open in 2026, this state-of-the-art facility will offer programs, workshops, and camps, enriching our community with artistic opportunities for all ages.

Additionally, Bellevue Public Schools is shaping the future of workforce education with the new Frank Kumor Career Center. Offering hands-on programs in fields such as automotive maintenance, aviation, and health care, this center is a game-changer for high school students, with key partnerships that provide real-world experience and pathways to success.

As you explore this year’s Family Guide, I hope you’re inspired by the many stories and resources that showcase the limitless potential within our community. This issue is a reminder that Omaha truly is a place where families can grow, learn, and thrive together.