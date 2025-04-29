Owner and Chef Pokey Black sees to it that A Taste of Louisiana is the real deal. A native of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Black has curated a menu that includes a range of Southern fare and soul. His Cajun specialties include chicken and sausage gumbo, seafood étouffée, jambalaya, bayou potato stuffed with shrimp and crawfish, po’boy sandwiches, and oxtails over rice, along with delectable starters and sides like a variety of cornbreads, collard greens, sweet potatoes, Cajun rice, boudin, fried frog legs, and Black’s homemade potato salad. Even mainstream items like chicken wings or green beans have a Southern flair.

To keep things authentic, Black regularly brings in ingredients and spices from his home state.

“People love it. They love the flavor,” Black said, adding with a chuckle: “It might be a bit spicy to some folks.” But the Midwestern palate seems to be adjusting just fine.

A Taste of Louisiana is also known for their desserts. Each week they feature a different homemade cake, such as the hummingbird cake, chocolate banana cake, and the crowd-favorite bourbon pound cake.

A Taste of Louisiana

5955 N. 27th St.

Lincoln, NE 68521

331-525-3163

atasteoflouisianane.com